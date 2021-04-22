Join funeral services virtually for Praise 95.1’s radio host Darrel ‘Easy’ Eason

ST. LOUIS – The son of legendary radio host Darrel “Easy” Eason shares memories of his late father.

Bryan Eason talks about his father’s faith, decades-long career in St. Louis Black radio, and volunteer service. He also shares how fans can say goodbye safely during this pandemic.

Bryan says his father died of COVID-related complications.

Darrel “Easy” Eason died April 12. He was 57 years old. He could most recently be heard on the radio for the gospel station Praise 95.1FM.

You can join the services live on Zoom. They start Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. CDT. The meeting ID is 872 7863 9982.