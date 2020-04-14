Join the Humane Society of Missouri virtual PAWty!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We know this global pandemic has changed a lot of things. Many organizations rely on those funds to function day to day, including animal organizations.

There is now a nationwide fundraising initiative known as the National House Pawty happening this Saturday, April 18. It will benefit 100 different animal welfare organizations in the United States, and 18 of them are in the St. Louis area.

Shana Cook from the Humane Society of Missouri how you can sign up for the virtual event and become a "pawtner," helping to raise lifesaving dollars for the shelter of your choice.

For more information or to donate visit: www. hsmo.org/housepawty