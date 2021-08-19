Jordan Anderson Racing prepares for Bommarito 500 IndyCar race

ST. LOUIS – In any team sport, the old adage about how teamwork makes the dream work rings no truer than in the world of motorsports.

Founded in 2018, Jordan Anderson Racing was founded upon principles of integrity with a pursuit of excellence in all areas of the team. Since the #3 team made their debut in Daytona 2018, their progress has been non-stop thanks to the hard work of each team member and their amazing partners.

Jordan Anderson, Owner & Driver of the #3 Bommarito Chevrolet NASCAR Truck and Owner of the #31 Bommarito Chevrolet NASCAR Xfinity Car along with Chuck Wallis, Vice President of Bommarito Automotive Group looked forward to the Bommarito 500 IndyCar race out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The race weekend will begin on Friday, August 20.

