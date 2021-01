BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Kris Rotonda’s Jordan’s Way will have a live stream fundraiser for the Belleville Area Humane Society this week.

Executive Director Kim Vrooman tells us about how they’re getting help from Jordan’s Way’s, their 54,000 Facebook followers and how the fundraiser will work. Rotonda was inspired by his late dog, Jordan, and often spends the night in shelters.

The live stream starts Thursday, January 14 at 11 a.m.