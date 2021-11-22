Josephine Baker to be honored in second home of Paris

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis icon Josephine Baker will be honored in her second home of Paris with an induction into Paris’ Pantheon Monument on Tuesday, November 30th.

Baker is the first Black woman and first entertainer to receive this highest honor from France. Historian Cicely Hunter explains why Baker is deserving of this recognition. Hunter also explained how people can join the “Josephine Baker: J’ai Deux Amours” program on November 30th.

Learn more at https://mohistory.org/events/josephine-baker.