Josh Turner and Night Ranger headline Songs 4 Soldiers benefit concert

ST. LOUIS – Songs 4 Soldiers is an organization that helps combat veterans and their families who have limited resources with home repairs, appliances, bills and even cars, and now they’re getting ready for their two-day benefit concert.

Country star Josh Turner will headline Friday, September 17 and Night Ranger headlines on Saturday, September 18. All of the proceeds benefit combat veterans.

Songs 4 Soldiers founder Dustin Row talks about what the organization means to him. He is a combat veteran and says he is “a very lucky combat veteran.”

Row did a tour in Iraq from 2004 to 2005. While he was there, some of his fellow soldiers died. He said later he lost a friend that was a soldier to suicide.

When he came back home to Columbia, Illinois and got a good job right away.

“A lot of veterans don’t have that direction, and I’m a musician, so in 2013 I just kind of got with a group of friends and was inspired to do a concert,” Row said.

Now they’ve been able to help almost 600 families and spent nearly $700,000.

They’re able to do this through volunteers and sponsors.

There will be food and other bands at the concerts at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Click here to get tickets.