ST. LOUIS – Usually in the media, stories are leaked about what’s happening in the government – this time it’s just the opposite.

St. Louis City Hall has declared July 19 as Randi Naughton Day. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Alderman Joseph Vaccaro gifted Naughton with two plaques.

Jones’ plaque is an official proclamation of the new holiday dedicated to the 30-year news veteran. Vaccaro’s plaque is a resolution from The Board of Aldermen honoring Naughton and it goes on to detail her life and career.

Even when retired, Naughton plans to continue working. She has a voiceover business where she appears on tutorials, phone systems, and much more. She also just launched her own website Tuesday, July 19, and aims to become a talent coach for younger people aspiring to work in television.

For more information on the website, please visit RanduNaughton.com.