ST. LOUIS – The City of East St. Louis, Illinois will celebrate Juneteenth with a day packed with food and entertainment.

Mayor Robert Eastern shared details of the event. Mickeya Moore gave a taste of what is on board the Mighty Me Food Truck.

Owner of Boyz From Illinois Rashad Barnes spoke about the services offered through BFI.

Juneteenth & 618 Day of Events

All Times Central

9 A.M. Alpha’s City Hall 5-K Run / Walk

11 A.M. State Street Parade

12 P.M. Block Party

www.CESL.us