ST. LOUIS – Just Us Goats will fight overgrowth Saturday at a feeding frenzy in Wellston.

Owner Robert Rusan introduced us to his crew of mammals with a reputation for eating almost anything. He showed how his sustainable method of landscaping can help customers and the environment.

Just Us Goats

Saturday, October 23, 2021

1 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT

Yadier Molina Park

6335 Plymouth Ave.

Wellston, MO 63133

https://justusgoatsllc.com/