Kathy Griffin’s lung cancer diagnosis has others questioning their risk

ST. LOUIS – Comedian Kathy Griffin is resting Tuesday morning after undergoing surgery.

She announced Monday she has stage one lung cancer in her left lung. Half of that lung was removed. Griffin is 60 years old, and she says she has never smoked. Her doctors are optimistic about her recovery.

Washington University Dr. Ramaswamy Govindan with the Siteman Cancer Center explained how non-smokers can still develop lung cancer.

