Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria gives profits to IFM on Giveback Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – You can help IFM Community Medicine by just having lunch or dinner at Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria for Giveback Tuesday.
Nurse Sharon Neumeister is the Chief Program Officer at IFM. The agency helps kids and teens get healthcare for little or no cost. Katie’s Pizza will donate all their profits from orders placed on Tuesday, July 27 to IFM. The fundraiser will be at the Rock Hill Location.
Giveback Tuesday
Tuesday, July 27
11 a.m. – 10 p.m. CDT
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester Rd.
Rock Hill, MO 63119
https://katiespizzaandpasta.com/
https://ifm-stl.org/