ST. LOUIS – Project Cradle Care works to keep black moms and babies healthy with help from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Alpha Upsilon Sigma Alumnae Chapter.

The sorority will give out diapers, wipes, baby blankets, bottles, and other baby items to deserving parents. Parents can also find lifesaving information to prevent pre-term labor and maternal mortality.

The chapter is based in Illinois, where The March of Dimes estimates the state’s pre-term birth rate was 9.5%. That number jumps to 14.9% for black birthing people, more than for any other ethnic group.

Project Cradle Care

Saturday, January 21

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Community LIfeline Center

1468 State St.

East St. Louis, IL 62205

https://www.sgrhoestl.org/service-working