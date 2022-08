ST. LOUIS – Keep Pushing Inc. will help families save big money for back to school.

CEO and Founder Shana Poole-Jones explained why parents can look forward to a lot more than just free school supplies.

Back-to-School Giveaway

Friday, Noon – 3 p.m.

The Heights

8001 Dale Ave.

Richmond Heights

https://www.facebook.com/keeppushinginc