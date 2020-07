ST. LOUIS – While many of us look forward to fireworks each year; we dread it for our pets. Many dogs run away from the noises, some are hit by cars, others end up in shelters, others lost forever.

Ragen Mcgowan, a research scientist with Purina joined Fox 2 to discuss how you can prepare your pet.

What can we do to keep them calm?

keep them inside create a safe space try a calming wrap desensitize

