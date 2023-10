ST. LOUIS – We were American Idol from the jump airing on FOX 2. The show’s first winner, Kelly Clarkson, was in the house.

Clarkson is getting ready for the fifth season of the ‘Kelly Clakrson Show.’ She spoke to Tim Ezell about her goring pains of being television host the past four seasons, and if she could predict the success of American Idol.

The Kelly Clarkson Show’s fifth season airs Monday, October 16