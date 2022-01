ST. LOUIS--Jeff Roorda, a former Missouri State Representative who has made national headlines in his role as the business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, announced Tuesday that he will again seek a seat in the Missouri State Senate. Roorda, who was elected as a Democrat, will run again, this time as a Republican.

Roorda is seeking a seat representing Jefferson County, which is currently held by State Senator Paul Weiland, who is term-limited. Weiland, who is term-limited, defeated Roorda in the 2014 General Election. Roorda served 8 years in the Missouri House.