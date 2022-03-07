Kidney disease: the race-based health disparity amongst the Black community

ST. LOUIS – Long overdue, the medical community is increasingly turning its attention toward understanding and addressing racial and ethnic health disparities.



FOX2 Reporter, Ty Hawkins spoke with Slucare Physician, Dr. Krista Lentine and Deryl Cunningham – a patient at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. The conversation helped to shed light on kidney disease, an area where racially-based health disparities are stark and where more research is needed to change this pattern.

African-Americans have an increased risk of kidney failure, and new research shows that some of this risk is related to variations in a gene called “apolipoprotein”.