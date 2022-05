ST. LOUIS – Ferguson native Brian Owens will sing at the Kids Rock Cancer concert Thursday, May 5.

Through Kids Rock Cancer, music therapists help children dealing with cancers and blood disorders. This year’s theme is “I Love the ’80s”.

Kids Rock Cancer

Thursday, May 5

5 – 7 p.m. CDT

The Sheldon

3648 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://www.kidsrockcancer.org/events/