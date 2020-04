LADUE, MO. – Just because you’re sheltering in place, doesn’t mean you can’t shop! A kids shop in Ladue is now offering virtual shopping trips.

With just a click of a button on Zoom or FaceTime grandparents and grandchildren, also aunts and uncles can schedule zoom shopping appointments together at City Sprouts.

Molly Curlee from City Sprouts joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss the many items that are available to shoppers.

Learn more about these virtual shopping trips at www.citysprouts.com