ST. LOUIS – The City Museum is hosting this drive to get area kids ready for the school year.

For each full-sized and unused backpack, you get four coupons for $5 off General Admission to the museum.

KidSmart is a non-profit that helps children in need by providing free, essential tools for learning to more than 90,000 area students. If you happen to drop off a backpack filled with supplies, that’s greatly appreciated but not required. If you’re a teacher, you can get in for free through August 19.

You can stop at any time. The museum is open to drop off backpacks.

