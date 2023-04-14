ST. LOUIS – Kim Hudson signs off for her final FOX 2 News at 9:00 a.m. She is moving to Philadelphia to report. She thanks viewers, coworkers, friends, and family for an amazing St. Louis career spanning more than 20 years. Kim wants to also thank the community for helping broadcast a fun, heartwarming, and ethnically diverse newscast.

Tim Ezell will return as the next 9:00 a.m. show host.

FOX 2 co-workers surprised Kim with a celebration early Friday morning, including cards, cake and more. Check out some photos of the celebration in the slideshow below.