ST. LOUIS – The Kinloch Fire Protection District is praying and pulling for injured firefighter Arlydia Bufford, who was shot Monday at a St. John restaurant. Two other women were shot, and one died.



Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart and Captain Darion Meeks updated us on her condition. They also welcomed volunteers to join the Kinloch Community Cleanup. The department also needs donated equipment.

KINLOCH COMMUNITY CLEANUP

Kinloch Park

July 11th, 8 A.M. – 6 P.M.

5541 Mable Ave.