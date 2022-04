ST. LOUIS – KIPP stands for the Knowledge is Power Program. It’s a national nonprofit network of college-preparatory public charter schools. KIPP’s focus is on students from elementary school through high school.

Tuesday kicks off the Power of 2 job board sponsored by KIPP. This month’s FOX 2 Job Board is sponsored by KIPP. DaVonna Young with KIPP explained more about the school and their job opportunities.