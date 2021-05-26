Kirkwood Family Golf and Learning Center gets an upgrade

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A newly renovated and expanded golf center in the Kirkwood area offers fun and learning for golfers of all levels.

The Family Golf and Learning Center scoring lab has a chipping area, putting green, and an indoor sand bunker. There are also three simulators.

The facility’s director of instruction Rob Sedorcek said they have nine golf professionals, and they have junior and adult programs.

The facility also has a fitness area for people to work on golf specific fitness moves to elevate a person’s game.