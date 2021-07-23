Kirkwood Farmer’s Market offers delicious fresh produce

ST. LOUIS – Fresh juicy peaches, and melt in your mouth watermelon are just some of what is offered at the Kirkwood Farmer’s Market.

Dan Mitchell, the owner of the Kirkwood Farmer’s Market, said they bought a farm and are working on building it. They are doing some regenerative farming on the land. This helps the environment.

But in the meantime, Mitchell said there are some great local farmers bringing the market some good stuff.

Mitchell said the star of the market this summer has been the peaches.

The market is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.