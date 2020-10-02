KMA Golf Fundraiser helps promote safe driving for young drivers

ST. LOUIS – The KMA Golf Fundraiser will help promote safe driving, safe roads, and the road to college for young drivers.

In 2010, Kaela Archambault died when here SUV crashed with a school bus. This was on Highway FF near Eureka. She was 20 years old. Her father, Shawn, is remembering her with several fundraisers this fall.

He tells us how the money will help young drivers. He also listed COVID-19 safety measures for the events.



KMA Golf FundraiserParadise Valley Country |October 24| Check-in 10:30 A.M. – 11:45 A.M.