KMA Golf Fundraiser helps promote safe driving for young drivers

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The KMA Golf Fundraiser will help promote safe driving, safe roads, and the road to college for young drivers.

In 2010, Kaela Archambault died when here SUV crashed with a school bus. This was on Highway FF near Eureka. She was 20 years old. Her father, Shawn, is remembering her with several fundraisers this fall.

He tells us how the money will help young drivers. He also listed COVID-19 safety measures for the events.


KMA Golf FundraiserParadise Valley Country |October 24| Check-in 10:30 A.M. – 11:45 A.M.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News