ST. LOUIS – The countdown to the Cardinals’ home opener is on! Even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, there is plenty to celebrate Downtown anyway! The KMOX Kegs & Eggs event presented by Budweiser is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

KMOX is the Cardinals flagship station, and their sports director Tom Ackerman who is also the lead anchor on “Total Information AM” had the details on the stations plans for celebrating opening day.