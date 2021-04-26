KMOX launches “St. Louis Talks” next week to fill Rush Limbaugh’s airtime

ST. LOUIS – KMOX radio announced a new program, “St. Louis Talks” will fill the 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. time slot that aired Rush Limbaugh who passed away in February.

Instead of going with Limbaugh’s replacement, Dan Bongino, KMOX is going hyper-local with the team of Carol Daniel, Ryan Wrecker, and Bo Mathews.

The show will air for the first time on Monday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m.

The hosts are going to be talking about what’s happening in your neighborhood. Whether that’s Chesterfield, Festus, the Metro East and more, the hosts will be talking about it.

People can listen in on 1120 AM, 98.7 FM, or online.

