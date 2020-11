ST. LOUIS – The 34th annual Guns N Hoses boxing match on Thanksgiving eve will go on this year but with a huge difference, no ticket sales because of the pandemic. That’s a lot of money the organization won’t see this year. Last year’s event raised $900,000.

KMOX radio host Amy Marxkors is an avid runner and Thursday she’s running for 6 straight hours to raise money for BackStoppers. Marxkors has raised over $26,000 so far. To make a donation to her effort click here.