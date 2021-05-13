Knowing the difference between allergies and sinusitis

ST. LOUIS – Headache, facial pain, runny nose, nasal congestion, what’s the cause?

These days, you wonder is it COVID, allergies, an infection, or chronic sinusitis?

SLUCare specialist Dr. Jastin Antisdel says most people that are experiencing sinusitis have had it before and know what it feels like.

Symptoms of sinusitis include:

  • Nasal congestion
  • decreased sense of smell
  • significant mucus out of the front of your nose

Allergy symptoms include:

  • Itchy eyes
  • Sneezing
  • Runny nose

