Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Imagine being able to improve a patient's quality of life by helping relieve pain and symptoms caused by serious or chronic illnesses.

Diane Brunts, a Palliative Care nurse with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital joined Fox 2 to shed light on who can benefit from palliative care and how does it differ from hospice care.

For more information visit: www.ssmhealth.com