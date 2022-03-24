ST. LOUIS – Rae Miller of Known & Grown supports local, environmentally responsible farmers in reaching new customers, buyers, and fulfilling their farm needs as Local Food Director. Rae is making a big impact in supporting diverse farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

Rae Miller joined the Missouri Coalition for the Environment in October of 2017 as the Local Food Coordinator, and now serves as the Local Food Director. Rae works to support local, environmentally-responsible farmers in reaching new customers, buyers, and fulfilling their farm needs.

Prior to this position, Rae most recently worked at local vegetable and livestock farms, in addition to having career experience in environmental consulting project management, Fish & Wildlife conservation, and counseling-based social work.

Rae enjoys growing food, connecting people with their food, advocating for farmers, and exploring and appreciating nature, especially alongside her adventure dog companions.