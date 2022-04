ST. LOUIS – Kode Redd Dance Studio put the DanceSafe Pledge into action to prevent COVID spread among performers. Studio Principal Anthony Redd Williams and Assistant Director Jasmine Spencer explained how they keep dancers and fans safe, including dancers training while masked. They also explained how they earned the ArtSafe Certification from The Missouri Arts Council. Learn more at https://www.anthonyreddwilliams.com/dancesafe.

