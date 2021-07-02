Kurt Warner gifts single mom with $10k worth of furniture for new home

ALTON, Ill. – Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda are household names.

Everyone remembers when Kurt brought home a Super Bowl win with the Rams, but this family gives back to the fans here every year.

They gifted single mom Natasha with $10,000 worth of furniture from Aaron’s for her new home provided to her and her two kids from Habitat for Humanity. The family knew they were getting the home today, July 2, but they did not know that it was going to already be furnished and ready to go.

Kurt said this is an extra special opportunity for him and Brenda because Brenda was a single mom when he met her.

This is the 54th home celebration from Kurt Warner’s First Things First Foundation and the 23rd in the greater St. Louis area. Warner’s non-profit organization identifies single parents across the country and helps them achieve their goal of first-time homeownership as part of its “Homes for the Holidays” program.