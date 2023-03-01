ST. LOUIS – The ladies of Troy, Missouri, Little Black Book: Women in Business, are fighting period poverty in schools in Lincoln County, Missouri.

The United Nations Population Fund defines “period poverty” as the inability to afford period supplies, which are a necessity for all menstruating people. The Troy LBB is collecting period supplies to donate to deserving students.

There are several drop-off locations for new and unopened supplies. There is also an Amazon Wish List to deliver donated supplies directly to the Troy LBB.

Sharing is Beautiful, Period

Personal Care Drive

Through Saturday, April 15

https://www.womenoflbb.com/

Amazon Wishlist: bit.ly/SharingisBeautiful