MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Lakeside Renovations and Design have made it through the framing process on the FOX 2 weather deck.

Once they pass inspections on the framing process, they will start to install composite decking and then wrap the stone portions of the project.

Matthew Jennings said Lakeside Renovations and Design can install a standard sized deck in two weeks.

Jennings said the company has seen a large uptick in business, due to people spending more time at home during the pandemic.