ST LOUIS – Much of what doctors know about Prostate Cancer and a man’s genes comes from past studies of mostly white men. Now, in the largest study of its kind to date, researchers have identified genes that are more frequently altered in prostate tumors from men of African ancestry compared to other racial groups, the authors say.

Dr. Christopher Jaeger of Urology of St. Louis joined Fox 2 to discuss these new findings.

Fore more information visit: www.stlurology.com