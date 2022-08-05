BELLEVILLE, Ill. – At Eckert’s farm in Bellville, visitors can pick their own sunflower and take a glorious picture next to one.

The farm’s Sunflower Trail is two acres of fun. Sunshine and summer weather brought lots of beautiful sunflowers. President of Eckert’s Chris Eckert explained how to capture the most picturesque moments on the trail. This year is also the very first year guests can cut their own sunflowers to take home.

The trail is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Sunday, August 7. This is the last weekend to come out to see the sunflower experience.