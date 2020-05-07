Laumeier Art Fair connects art lovers to artists online May 8 – 11

ST. LOUIS – Every year on Mother’s Day weekend, the Laumeier Sculpture Park packs in art lovers by the thousands for the Laumeier Art Fair.

Of course, that’s not happening this year because of the pandemic, but all is not lost. 80 artists will still be able to show their creations this year virtually.

Lauren Ross the executive director of the Laumeier Art Fair explains the online site will also feature links to the local restaurants and entertainment who were scheduled to take part, as well as to at-home activities for kids and families.

For more information visit: www.laumeier.org