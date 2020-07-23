Lawyer shares advice on dealing with family custody issues during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Since the pandemic has changed how family court works, an attorney with Cordell & Cordell offered tips to help families with custody issues. Dan Cuneo offered these tips for fathers trying to navigate the family courts under COVID-19 restrictions. Learn more at CordellCordell.com.

What are some practical tips that fathers should follow in uncertain times related to the coronavirus?

Be compliant with court orders and custody agreements. As much as possible, try to avoid reinventing the wheel despite the unusual circumstances. The custody agreement or court order exists to prevent endless haggling over the details of timesharing.

Make sure that you maintain consistent communication with your ex-spouse. And if possible, increase your communications. Whether it`s for normal ‘day-to-day’ communications or to provide updates for changes beyond your control, communication is vital. Utilize technology (i.e. Zoom, Facetime) if necessary to keep communication with your ex-spouse and children timely, efficient, and effective.

And because the coronavirus is affecting schools, make it a priority to communicate with the school and your child`s teacher(s) based on the school`s proposed re-opening plans. Be sure you`re in possession of and understand your child`s education plan.

Most important of all, dads need to document activities and communications they have with their ex-spouse and other individuals every day. For example, keeping a journal of activities, phone calls, or downloading any digital communications with an ex-spouse, teachers, healthcare professionals, even other family members, can show that you are staying compliant with custody agreements – and demonstrating that you remain a vital part of your child`s life.

How can fathers ensure the safety and well-being of their child(ren)?

First and foremost be familiar with local and CDC guidelines and share those with your kids. Have frank conversations with your kids about what is going on in the world and the importance of social distancing and hand washing.

In addition you should minimize visitors to the house. This includes friends and neighbors. Consider allowing your children to communicate with friends via Facetime. Consider activities for your children where they can maintain social distancing and you provide your children`s play equipment.

It`s a good idea to be more diligent when it comes to cleaning activities and schedules. The health and safety of you and your family is important – even more so when in the midst of divorce proceedings or if they`ve already taken place.

How should ex-spouses arrange custody exchanges while quarantined?

Families should use their best efforts to make very few changes to the normal schedule of custody exchanges.

As with any aspect in dealing with divorce and children, consistency is the key. Equally as important is to ensure that those parents get the same access that they had prior to COVID-19 that they will have during COVID-19 and after.

As stressful as this time is for adults, it is even more stressful for children. This places huge importance on minimizing the change in routines.

What do I do if I can no longer afford alimony or child support?

First seek the advice of an attorney immediately.

There are three circumstances dealing with COVID-19 that impact child and spousal support – furlough, decrease in pay, lost job. All three present unique challenges in meeting support obligations, however losing your job is the game changer which requires immediate action.

You should consider filing a Motion to Modify your support obligation and filing immediately may preserve your rights to obtain retroactive credit against your support obligation.

Waiting for the market or job prospects to get better is not an option.

How should I proceed with my divorce if family courts are closed due to the virus?

The Courts are still allowing pleadings to be filed.

Consequently, you can probably proceed with all aspects of your divorce case except for non-emergency hearings. It is probably surprising to most people how much litigation can be conducted remotely through electronic means.

Parties can continue to draft and file pleadings, conduct discovery, attempt settlement, and mediation, and, even possibly, conduct depositions. Many mediators are currently open to conducting mediation by Zoom or other electronic meeting platforms.