ST. LOUIS - The Law Library Association of St. Louis will be hosting the American Bar Association (ABA) Travelling Exhibit, Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany Under The Third Reich.

This exhibit hasn't been seen before in St. Louis and will be at the Law Library Association from Sunday March 8 through Tuesday June 9, 2020.

For more information, visit lawyerswithoutrights.com.