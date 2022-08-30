ST. LOUIS – It was dubbed the Match of the Century.

Bobby Fischer of the United States vs Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union. The World Chess Championship ended September 1, 1972, 50 years ago.

This Thursday ended the 24 years of Soviet dominance and there’s now a Bobby Fischer Exhibit at the World Chess Hall of Fame in the Central West End. Executive Director Tony Rich joined us to talk about the history of chess that led to the exhibit being built.

For more information about the exhibit, please visit WorldOfChessHOF.org.