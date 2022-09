ST. LOUIS – Kids can learn about infrastructure and STEAM at the Community Vehicle Fair on Saturday.

The event by First Congregational Church of Webster Groves offers fellowship to families from all over the area, while letting kids touch the big rigs they love.

Community Vehicle Fair

First Congregational Church of Webster Groves East Parking Lot

Saturday, September 24

9 a.m. – Noon CDT

10 W. Lockwood Ave.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

https://firstchurchwg.org/calendar/