ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?

The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to explain the impact their organization has made right here in St. Louis

For more information about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners, please visit their Twitter and Facebook pages.