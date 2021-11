ST. LOUIS – Families can learn about track and field at the Throwing and Growing Paint and Play event this weekend.

Executive Director Myrle Mensey Symonds explained what families can expect, including a guest appearance from Olympian Deanna Price.

Paint & Play Picnic

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carter Park Extension

Robin Ave. & Lilian Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63120

http://throwingandgrowing.org/