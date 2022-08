ST. LOUIS – You can learn how to cut carbon emissions from buildings.

The Missouri chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council will offer best practices for builders as they work to decarbonize building projects. This event will be in-person and virtual. RSVP is required.

Building Decarbonization Educational Event

Tuesday, August 16

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

RSVP: https://lnkd.in/gT2SxYYt