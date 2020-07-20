Learn how to market your business during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – You can learn how to market your business during this global pandemic in an online seminar Thursday. Eagle Productions, LLC President and CEO Angelia Bills told us about the importance of all businesses to increase their social media presence and e-commerce skills.
She will have tips for both the commercial web novice and expert. The Marketing Your Business During a Global Pandemic Seminar will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Learn more at https://www.eagleproductionsllc.com/events.html.