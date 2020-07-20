Learn how to market your business during the pandemic

Realty Spotlight on STL: Home buying and selling is still very busy around the St. Louis area during the pandemic. Right now, Amanda Alejandro from The Realty Shop says it is a sellers market in most areas of St. Louis.

Inventory saturation remains extremely low in almost all price points below $750,000. The Realty Shop has an amazing program that allows homeowners to safely list their home for sale without crowded open houses. They offer Virtual Reality and guided 4K walk-throughs from Realty Shots, including Drone video to showcase your property.

If you are thinking to put your home on the market, now is a good time as there is high demand from buyers.

Click to learn more about The Realty Shop or call 314-310-4110