ST. LOUIS – You can learn how to save a life with To The Rescue CPR.

The group is answering increased calls for people to learn CPR after NFL player Damar Hamlin needed the treatment on the field. You can learn how to give CPR and other life-saving measures.

Basic Life Support Class

Saturday, February 25

10:00 a.m. CST

To the Rescue CPR

214 N. Ruby Lane

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

https://totherescuecpr.com/find-class