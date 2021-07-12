Learn job skills for free from Grow with Google courses through Digital Strike

ST. LOUIS – Digital Strike is a Webster Groves agency giving students the opportunity to explore their options and dive into a field that does not require college but can lead to a rewarding salary.

President of Digital Strike Chris Westmeyer explained how 20 students can use Grow with Google courses. Digital Strike is removing most of the barriers to entry. They’re giving the 20 students their own laptop, and paying for the Grow with Google courses.

Westmeyer said the courses have a focus on information technology skills, web skills, and data analytics. Students can apply at www.digitalstrike.com.

