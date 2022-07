ST. LOUIS – We get resume upgrades with RockIt Careers.

Co-owners Mitchell Mandel and Brian Young showed resume do’s and dont’s. They also previewed the Job News USA Career Fair.

Job News USA Career Fair

Thursday, July 21

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://rockitcareers.com/events/